West Virginia State Police warn citizens of email scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police issued a release on Monday, warning citizens of an email scam involving someone pretending to be with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Division of the West Virginia State Police and demanding money.

Troopers said the emails state that there is an active investigation against the person receiving the email and demand money in exchange for not submitting evidence from the case to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab for testing. The email then states that if you do not pay, state police will move forward with the investigation against you, according to troopers.

Troopers said these con artists can sound convincing in these emails.

“We urge people not to be deceived by these threatening emails. We have formal processes in place for conducting our investigations. The West Virginia State Police will not email, call or otherwise contact a person to demand money in exchange for not investigating a crime,” said Captain Shallon Oglesby of the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers have advised citizens that they can easily know when an email is fake and listed a few things scammers often do that are tell-tale signs of a scam.

Call to demand immediate payment to stop investigating a crime.

Require you to use a specific payment method, such as a prepaid credit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to arrest or continue pursuing an investigation against you if you refuse to pay.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the origin of the email scam.