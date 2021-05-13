West Virginia state record fish caught by north central WV man

BURNSVILLE, W.Va. – A north central West Virginia man has caught a state record fish in Braxton County.

Chase Gibson, a fishing guide at his business called Gibson’s Guide Service, caught a record-breaking musky at Burnsville lake.

The record musky caught at Burnsville Lake

The fish was 54 inches long, weighed 39.6 pounds, and was certified by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Gibson broke the previous record for length (53.5 inches) held by Joe Wilfong since 2017. Anna Marsh maintains the record for weight with a 49.75-pound musky caught at Stonecoal Lake in 1997.

Gibson says he usually fishes at Stonewall Jackson Lake, but decided to take a trip somewhere else.

“I wanted a change of scenery and went to Burnsville. I have fished there multiple times, never don’t really that great there. I didn’t believe it,” said Gibson.

Gibson says the fish put up a tremendous fight, but he was able to get it to the boat, and another angler onboard netted it.

The fish was returned back to the lake after the catch was certified.