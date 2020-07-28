West Virginia State Treasurer announces a new unclaimed property website

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue announced an enhanced unclaimed property management system and website that is designed to give residents a better experience when claiming property.

“Technology is ever-evolving. I’m proud that West Virginia remains at the forefront when it comes to unclaimed property,” Perdue said. “This new system makes an already simple process even easier in West Virginia.”

According to the release, people that are searching for unclaimed property online can now upload documents directly to the website and track a claim throughout the entire process.

Other new features include mobile compatibility for smartphones and tablets, improved online reporting for unclaimed property holders and stronger security protections for both holders and claimants, officials stated.

“We want to make sure we offer services that are safe, transparent and user-friendly,” Perdue emphasized. “Especially now, as people deal with a global pandemic, it is more important than ever that our online services are state-of-the-art.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office remains closed to walk-in visitors, but all divisions remain fully staffed and operational.

According to the treasurer’s office, unclaimed property is any asset from which an individual or entity has become separated. Examples include items from abandoned safe deposit boxes, uncashed stock dividends, dormant bank accounts, forgotten utility deposits or life insurance proceeds.

Unclaimed property does not include real estate. By law, businesses and other entities are required to turn unclaimed assets over to the State Treasurer.

West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property program currently holds approximately 2.25 million accounts worth $308 million. During his time as State Treasurer, Perdue has returned more than $224 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, approximately 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.

There isn’t charge to search for or claim property. Anyone interested in searching for property should visit this website to conduct a free unclaimed property search.