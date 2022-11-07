CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Education is hopping on a national challenge ahead of Veterans Day and the winter holidays, and you can help too.

The “Holidays Cards for Our Military Challenge” is a national group whose goal is to deliver personalized cards to deployed troops, veterans and military families. The group sent 17,000 cards in 2017, almost 50,000 in 2018, and more than 100,000 cards in 2019. Since its beginning in 2003, the group has sent more than 600,000 personalized cards to military and veterans.

In West Virginia, the Department of Education is hoping to collect 400 personalized and signed cards to contribute. Although the Department of Education is primarily concerned with students making cards, anyone in West Virginia who wants to send their own holiday cards should follow the guidelines outlined here. After cards are collected at schools, they will be sent to the challengers in New Hampshire. Anyone who wants to contribute can send their cards to the following address:

Laura Landerman-Garber

Holiday Card Challenge

PO Box 103

Hollis, New Hampshire 03049

If you want to share photos of you or your family creating the cards on social media, use the #CommonGroundWV and tag the West Virginia Department of Education on Facebook and Twitter.

“Your personalized signed holiday cards and letters reflect your genuine support and appreciation for our military heroes, letting them know that they are not alone during the winter holiday season,” says the challenge’s website.

Although the challenge has gotten national attention for distributing cards all over the world, students are also donating their art to veterans right here in north central West Virginia. Harrison County Schools shared these 200 incredible student-made cards with veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.