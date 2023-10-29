CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Submissions for the 2024 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition are being accepted and all K-12 West Virginia students are invited.

Students are asked to create unique postcard designs — “illustrating star gazing at your favorite West Virginia park or public lands” — the best of which will be used by the Department of Tourism, according to a release from the office of Governor Jim Justice.

A first, second and third place winner will be selected for each category: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners will receive a $100, $50 or $25 Blick Art Materials gift card, and starting January 10, 2024, there will even be an exhibition for the winning entries at the State Capitol in Charleston.

“Artwork can be standard postcard size, 5” W x 3-1/2” H x or 6” W x 4-1/4” H with a maximum of 11” W x 6” H and weigh no more than 3 pounds. Painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography and mixed media are all acceptable mediums,” the release said.

Submission forms can be found here, but are limited to one per student.

Submission forms and their attached artwork should be sent to Rachel Keeney at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s Culture Center at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305. The submission deadline is Dec. 13 and must be hand-delivered or postmarked by Dec. 6.