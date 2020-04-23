West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals extends judicial emergency through May 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead announced on Wednesday that the judicial emergency for the entire state has been extended until May 15 in an effort to help protect the health and safety of state residents.

A judicial emergency, which has reduced in-person court proceedings to lessen the possible exposure to COVID-19, was originally announced to last from March 23 – April 10, but was then extended to May 1. The judicial emergency, which affects all 55 of West Virginia’s counties, has been extended once again, this time until May 15.

A release from the Supreme Court of Appeals stated that Chief Justice Armstead also announced that the ability of judicial officers to address pending matters via telephone and video conference if certain conditions are met has been expanded.

“This order extends the judicial emergency precautions through May 15 as we

continue to monitor the health care concerns related to the COVID-19 virus,” said Chief Justice Armstead. “Because our courts have rapidly adapted to the use of technology to avoid in-person hearings, we have modified the previous order to allow judges to move forward with additional matters in certain circumstances but only where proceedings can be held remotely via telephone or video conferencing. The health and well-being of our citizens remains an overriding concern.”

The new order, which has been posted on the West Virginia Judiciary website, addresses the following:

Extends the prior period of judicial emergency that was set to expire May 1 to May 15, 2020;

Continues stay of jury trials and grand jury proceedings until May 15, 2020;

Allows for non-contested adoption proceedings to be held;

Allows for circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates to hold telephone or video hearings, proceedings and bench trials in non-emergency cases with with the mutual consent of the parties, which shall not be unreasonably withheld;

Allows judges and magistrates to impose deadlines on parties related to non-emergency telephone or video hearings, proceedings and bench trials; and

Extends stays of wrongful occupation and eviction hearings, absent a finding of significant harm if the proceeding is delayed, until May 18.

All other provisions of the previous emergency orders will remain in place, according to the release.