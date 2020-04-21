West Virginia Supreme Court upholds Workplace Freedom Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is commending the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for upholding the state’s Workplace Freedom Act.



“We applaud the state Supreme Court of Appeals for upholding the rule of law with an opinion that finally brings clarity on this important question. This is a major victory for worker choice. This is not a pro-union or anti-union decision, it is a ruling that will protect workers, give them a greater voice and make unions stronger in the end,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “By upholding the state’s Workplace Freedom Act, the state Supreme Court keeps with its own precedent and the unanimous agreement of every federal and state appellate court in the nation that has rejected similar claims,” he added.



The Attorney General’s Office defended the Workplace Freedom Act before the state Supreme Court at oral arguments in January. The office argued that little to nothing had changed since the state’s high court allowed the law to take effect more than two years earlier, according to a press release.



The state Legislature passed the Workplace Freedom Act in February 2016. It allowed West Virginia to become the 26th right-to-work state in July 2016.



In September 2017, the state Supreme Court struck down a preliminary injunction that purportedly delayed the law from taking effect. According to Morrisey, the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts have repeatedly rejected legal arguments similar to those argued against West Virginia’s law.



Morrisey has argued the Workplace Freedom Act does not constitute an unlawful taking, but instead, unions voluntarily decide whether to represent nonmembers. That choice comes with both costs and benefits that unions must weigh when deciding how they want to organize, Morrisey stated.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, released a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I commend the Supreme Court for its decision today dismissing the challenges by labor unions to the West Virginia Workplace Freedom Act. This ruling is a historic victory for the rule of law and for long-established judicial precedent that has been recognized throughout the American system of jurisprudence as it relates to workplace freedom. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the principles of fairness, independence, and liberty. The Court has renewed our faith and trust in commonsense judicial rulings that are free from the influence of special interest groups. It is refreshing to observe a properly functioning Supreme Court. I hope that all of America will take a renewed interest in the opportunities presented in West Virginia and know that consistency and fairness will be provided. We compliment the Supreme Court for its sound reasoning and judgment and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for his work on this important case.

Today’s decision closes the book on four years of litigation. We rejoice that the Court has come to the correct decision. We sincerely appreciate that the Court has chosen to allow the will of the Legislature, and the majority of the citizens it represents, to stand. This ruling comes at such a critical time, as we will need every possible tool available to re-energize and rebuild West Virginia’s economy as we emerge from this pandemic.

With this cloud of legal uncertainty now lifted, our state is able to move forward and attract the kinds of manufacturing opportunities our neighboring states have seen for years. Workers in West Virginia have won a great victory and can now enjoy freedom from unwarranted workplace coercions. While West Virginia workers are free to join a union if they choose to do so, West Virginia workers will no longer be forced to join a union or pay dues to a union if they do not wish to do so, simply for the privilege of earning a paycheck and supporting their family. I look forward to brighter days ahead for our state and our workers. I am so proud of the members of the Legislature who have never lost faith in the belief that all West Virginians are entitled to good, high-paying jobs, regardless of union membership.”

Senate President Mitch Carmichael