CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study has shown that West Virginian’s will likely take the most time to meet their post-holiday weight loss goals.

The study was completed after looking at multiple different factors, including average weight gain during the holidays, the typical number of calories burned in a workout session, and the regularity of exercise routines among 3,000 participants across the United States.

According to the findings from Feast Good, West Virginians exercise an average of only 2.2 hours per week and burn 350 calories per hour-long workout. With those workout habits, West Virginians are predicted to lose their holiday weight gain by Feb. 18. This is in sharp contrast to New Mexico, which is predicted to meet its weight loss goals by Jan. 21. The survey found that people in New Mexico exercise 5.1 times a week, burning approximately 5,000 calories.

This equates to 15 hours of moderate exercise in order to lose 1.5 lbs of festive weight.

Amanda Parker, a nutritional coach at Feast Good, said she hopes that people remember to “approach their goals with realism and a structured plan.” She also pointed out several common mistakes people make when setting weight loss goals, including not tracking their progress, skipping meals, fad diets and not getting enough sleep.

Other lowest ranked states include Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota.

The study noted that the reason some states lose or gain more weight than others could be due to several factors, including cultures and lifestyles.