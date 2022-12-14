CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting in 2023, certain DMV services will be a lot easier in West Virginia.

The state will become the first in the nation to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday.

The DMV’s current services will be expanded so that a fully digital process for all title and registration-related transactions for vehicle retailers, lenders, insurance carriers, and West Virginians is possible through the DMV’s online portal.

According to a press release from Gov. Justice’s office, the goal is to end long processing times at the DMV while reducing costs and errors and simplifying title management and distribution.

The changes will go into effect during the first quarter of 2023, according to Gov. Justice.

Additional updates about exactly when the changes will be rolled out will be shared by the DMV, Gov. Justice said.