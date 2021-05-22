West Virginia to host free drive-in movies

A family watches a movie from the back of their car at a drive-in movie theater where drivers must leave one space empty between them amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 23, 2020. The drive-in is 47 years old and one of the only such open-air facilities in operation in Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest city plans to host free drive-in movie events this summer.

The city of Charleston said “Frozen 2” will be shown on June 9, “Moana” on July 7 and “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Aug. 4.

They’ll be shown in the parking lot of the Big Lots on Patrick Street. Each movie night will begin with a 30-minute cartoon.

Parking will start 90 minutes before each event and be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Charleston Mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin, said the city’s drive-in movies last year were a big success. She said the city received positive feedback from residents looking for outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.