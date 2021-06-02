West Virginia to receive more than $30 million to address coronavirus health disparities

WASHINGTON – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., announced $30,370,777 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This funding is from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities Among Populations at High-Risk and Underserved Communities, Including Racial and Ethnic Minority Populations and Rural Communities program, according to a press release.

“Unfortunately, we have seen great health disparities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic impacting our minority communities, as well as our rural communities. This disparity is unacceptable and is often caused by lack of access to quality healthcare. I am thankful HHS is investing in West Virginia to improve strategies for prevention, testing, contact tracing and other strategies to reduce the disparity and improve health outcomes. I will continue fighting for every West Virginian to have access to quality, affordable healthcare, especially as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.” Sen. Manchin