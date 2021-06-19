West Virginia To Stop Additional $300 Coronavirus Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his Friday coronavirus briefing that West Virginia will stop the $300 pandemic unemployment assistance.

West Virginia will stop the assistance on June 19 at midnight.

Gov. Justice also said the benefits for self employment will end on June 19 as well.

“We have now checked it out with WorkForce and checked it out pretty good, and there’s about 24,000 people—I think that was the right number—that are now still currently unemployed, and they’re receiving this extra bump from their unemployment every week, ” said Justice.

Gov. Justice said the state is working on a ‘bonus’ to get West Virginia residents back to work.

‘We’re looking at a $500 type signing bonus and if it equaled by a business that you would go to work for that is willing to put up the same dollars, that employee could get $1000 if that employee could stay on the job for 90 days, said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said if you currently have a job this would not apply to you, but is still working out details.