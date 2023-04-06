CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s hottest road trip stops has expanded its hours, the West Virginia Department of Tourism announced.

The Tamarack Marketplace, which is along Interstate 64 near Beckley, will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, according to the release. The market is known as a place to stop and eat and shop while you’re traveling. It displays thousands of art pieces from West Virginia artists and sells products from 2,800 artisans, according to WV Tourism.

In addition to the expanded hours, the Tamarack is also introducing a new breakfast menu which will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The expansion is to accommodate more visitors to the Tamarack as the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas are closed for renovation.

Another option for Beckley-area travelers is the nearby Country Roads Market which offers snacks, drinks, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, local ice cream, house-made pepperoni rolls, house chips, and house-made baked goods, according to the release.