CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Foodies who live in or visit West Virginia can now get prizes for visiting certain restaurants.

The West Virginia Culinary Trail is a new “passport” program like the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, but instead of checking in at waterfalls, travelers check in at restaurants.

Foodies can register for the passport for free and add it to their smartphone. Then, when they visit one of the 23 restaurants on the trail, they can check-in. Prizes are awarded after travelers check in at multiple restaurants.

Check in at three or more restaurants and receive a WV Culinary Trail carabiner bottle opener.

Check in at 10 or more restaurants and receive a chef-selected local ingredient & custom recipe card.

Check in at all restaurants and receive a locally made charcuterie tray.

Restaurants on the trail were selected by the inaugural class of Chef Ambassadors. As new classes of Chef Ambassadors are added each year, the restaurants on the trail will be updated.

The first group of chosen restaurants includes several in north central West Virginia including Apple Annie’s Bakery in Morgantown, Von Blaze in Morgantown, Cody’s Restaurant in Bridgeport, Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon, The Fork Inn Restaurant in Elkins, Hellbender Burritos in Davis and Picnic in Thomas.

To get your West Virginia Culinary Trail passport or for a full list of restaurants included, click here.