CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State is known for its beauty during the fall color change, but some West Virginia towns really embrace the Christmas spirit.

Here’s a list of some of the towns in West Virginia that are best to visit during the Christmas season.

Wheeling

(Courtesy: WTRF)

Oglebay Resort puts on one of the best Christmas lights displays in West Virginia. The Festival of Lights runs from dusk until midnight every night from Nov. 9 through Jan. 7 and lets people drive through the breathtaking display. The six-mile driving display has more than 100 lighted attractions and costs $30 per vehicle.

The Oglebay Zoo also transforms for Christmas, and a Winter Carnival is held at the Oglebay Levenson Shelter—and that’s just at the resort. While in the area, make sure you check out the Imperial Christmas Shoppe, which is the only Christmas warehouse in the area, and on Dec. 2, dozens of vendors will be selling their goods at the 2023 Handmade Holiday at the Wheeling Artisan Center.

“Elfkins”

Elkins in Randolph County loves Christmas so much that it even changes its name to “Elfkins” temporarily every year. Elfkins officially kicks off the Christmas season on Dec. 1 with a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Alongside the downtown Christmas decorations and shops, you can enjoy the Holiday Art Market on Friday, Dec. 1, and the Community Christmas Bazaar at the Phil Gainer Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Elkins was even named among the top 11 towns in the state that feel like a Hallmark movie in 2021, and although the popular Polar Express train ride isn’t running this year, there are still changes to get the Polar Express train experience by taking the Elkins Winter Special ride along the Tygart River.

White Sulphur Springs

(Courtesy: WVNS)

The Greenbrier Resort—which is one of the most beautiful hotels in America—is also one of the most extreme Christmas displays in the state. The resort is decked from head to toe for Christmas and is even the inspiration for the movie “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” which was filmed at the resort and even features an appearance by West Virginia’s favorite Bulldog, Babydog.

Just like in the movie, visitors to White Sulphur Springs can enjoy sleigh rides on the 11,000-acre property throughout the season, and for guests who stay Christmas weekend, there is a long list of holiday activities.

The nearby State Fair of West Virginia grounds in Lewisburg hosts “Christmas at the Fair,” a donation-only drive-thru Christmas lights display that is open from Dec. 30 until Dec. 24.

A list of more holiday events in the area is available on the Greenbrier Valley tourism website.

Bluefield

Self-proclaimed as “West Virginia’s Christmas City,” Bluefield is home to the Holiday of Lights, which draws more than 54,000 visitors every year. The Hometown Christmas Festival, which has a Ferris Wheel and Merry Go Round, and Mistletoe Market are open every weekend from Nov. 24 to Jan. 9, and a temporary ice skating rink is open Thursday through Saturday throughout the holiday season as Bluefield counts down to Christmas. Trolley rides, a live nativity and photos with Santa are just a few things available in Lotito City Park.

For the most updated information, make sure to follow West Virginia’s Christmas City on Facebook.