HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia’s State Treasurer Riley Moore will campaign for state Congress in 2024, he announced Monday.

Moore will seek nomination for the Republican candidate for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District; this follows current Rep. Alex Mooney’s announcement that he will run for the 2024 U.S. Senate nomination. Moore has served as West Virginia State Treasurer since 2020 and was the first Republican elected to the position in 92 years, according to Moore.

“West Virginians need a fighter in Washington to stand up for our values and push back against the entrenched special interests attacking our energy economy, shipping jobs overseas, and indoctrinating our children. I’ve dedicated my career to tackling the big issues – expanding educational opportunities for our students, fighting for American energy against woke corporate activism, and helping build an economy that creates jobs and opportunities for working people. As an America First conservative, that’s exactly what I’ll do for the people of West Virginia in Washington,” said Treasurer Moore.

West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is made up of 27 counties, including almost all of north central West Virginia.