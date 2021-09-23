West Virginia Treasury hosts SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest online

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Treasury hosted the SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest and will be recognizing the winners on Facebook LIVE. The grand prize winner will be announced during the Facebook LIVE at 4 p.m.

Kindergartners through fifth grade submitted essays about what they wanted to be when they grow up. More than 2,300 Students around that state participated in the contest.

The “2021 When I Grow Up” contest student winners in region three within north central West Virginia are:

Finnian Chavoustie, 1 st grader at Johnson Elementary – Archeologist

Adeline Horne, 3rd grader at Simpson Elementary – Translator

Stella Gigliotti, 5th grader at St. Mary's elementary – Fiction Author

Each Regional winner received $500 invested in a SMART529 West Virginia Direct Account. An additional $4,500 will be awarded to a grand prize winner. Each regional winner’s school will also be awarded a $500 cash prize to support the school programs.