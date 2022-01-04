West Virginia Turnpike sees record travel over holidays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Turnpike saw record numbers of vehicles over the Christmas and New Year holidays, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced.

Between Dec. 22, and Jan. 2, 1,263,779 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths.

“As always, the West Virginia Turnpike was well prepared for an increase in travel during this 12-day holiday period,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority that oversees Turnpike operations. The WVDOH announced back in November that the additional lanes on the Turnpike would be opened to combat traffic from holiday travelers.

“We expected a high volume of travel based on the weather forecasts being favorable and the days of the week in which the holidays fell,” Miller said. “Our staff did a fantastic job keeping traffic moving through the toll barriers and I give credit to each department for their planning to make travel on the West Virginia Turnpike as safe and efficient as possible during this busy time of year.”

Holiday traffic on the Turnpike was up 27.34 percent compared to 2020, when 992,419 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths Traffic was also up 7.7 percent compared with the 2019 holiday season, when 1,173,380 vehicles went through the toll booths during the same period.

Miller said the traffic counts set a record on the Turnpike. Those who use an EZ-Pass on the turnpike will need to renew their pass for 2022. Passes can be purchased or renewed here.