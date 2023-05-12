CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Treasurer’s office’s Unclaimed Property Division reportedly processed more than$1.6 million worth of unclaimed property in April, leading to the greatest fiscal year-to-date returns in West Virginia state history.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s office, with the addition of the $1,629,424 processed in April, the cumulative totals for the fiscal year has gone past $20.7 million for the first time ever, more than last year’s $18.6 million returned.

“Yet with more than $300 million in funds still left unclaimed, we’re continuing to find new ways to get the word out about the unclaimed property program and how we can return lost cash to you,” State Treasurer Riley Moore said.

West Virginians can check if they have unclaimed property by visiting the Unclaimed Property website. The mobile version of the Unclaimed Property website has also been updated to allow users to forward unclaimed property listings using SMS text.

“Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer,” the release said.

The State Treasury’s YouTube page also has a tutorial for how to use the Unclaimed Property search site.

“Individuals can also still visit www.wvtreasury.com, then click on the large Unclaimed Property ‘Search’ button to the right of the page under the heading, ‘Are We Holding Your Money?,’ which will redirect them to the unclaimed property website,” the release said.

For those outside of West Virginia looking for unclaimed property, click here.