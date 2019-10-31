West Virginia University ranks last in college student sleep study

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A study conducted by a sleep health website has named West Virginia University as the college with the worst sleep health in the nation.

The website, Sleepopolis, recently conducted a study titled “The Best and Worst Colleges for Sleep.” In the study, the site compared colleges across several key metrics including hours of sleep per night, obesity, BMI, exercise and air quality. Through the combination of these metrics, each of the universities in the study were given a “sleep score.”

West Virginia University came in last place in the study with a sleep score of 3.07. Despite students getting around seven hours of sleep each night, the study states that students take several thousand fewer steps than students at many of the other colleges on the list. The study also states that poor exercise habits, combined with the nation’s highest rate of obesity puts WVU students at high risk of obstructive sleep apnea and other obesity-related illnesses such as diabetes.

According to the study, the other schools in the bottom five were Mississippi State University, Rice University, University of Mississippi and Texas Christian University.

For full information on this study, click here.