West Virginia updated liquor sales law now in effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is reminding West Virginians that Senate Bill 2020 is officially in effect as of yesterday, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

This means effective Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, retail liquor outlets may open and sell alcohol as early as 6 a.m.

The bill was introduced in the 2021 West Virginia Legislative Session as an amendment to Chapter 60, Article 3A-18, which relates to the time frame retail liquor licensees may sell liquors. The bill was passed on June 24, 2021.

According to the bill, alcohol can still not be sold on Easter Sunday, Christmas Day, or between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., with the exception of wine and fortified wines may be sold on those days and at such times authorized in the West Virginia Code.