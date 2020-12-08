West Virginia veteran and Air Force legend General Chuck Yeager has died

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. – West Virginia WWII and Vietnam veteran, General Chuck Yeager died Monday evening.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

According to General Yeager’s Twitter page, he died just before 9 p.m. on December 7th. General Yeager was a United States Army Air Force officer and record-setting test pilot. In 1947, he became the first pilot in history confirmed to have exceeded the speed of sound in level flight.

Yeager was approximately 97 years old. In 1966, Yeager was inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame. In 1973, Yeager was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame, arguably aviation’s highest honor. In 1974, Yeager received the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement. He was inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame in 1981.

