CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is warning business owners of annual report solicitations.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s Office said that it has received “numerous reports” that a solicitation that looks like official government correspondence have been sent out claiming to be a third party that will help with businesses’ annual reports.

However, the post said annual reports can be filed without a third party and that these solicitations should be ignored. These scam providers will also advertise the wrong deadline for reports and charge more than 500% of the filing fee.

The deadline for the annual report is June 30, 2024, and the filing fee is $25, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

According to the post, annual reports for businesses can be filed at at the Business 4 West Virginia website starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Additional questions can be directed to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office at 304-558-8000.