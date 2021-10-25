West Virginia wild turkey season reopens

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia wild turkey hunting season reopens on Monday after the first season opened on Oct. 9 and closed on Oct. 17.



“The first week of fall wild turkey hunting came to a close on Sunday, Oct. 17, but keep in mind this was only the first segment for counties with a two or four week season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). “There is still ample time to get out and enjoy the fall woods pursuing this big game bird.”



The season will be open in the following counties Oct. 25 through 31:

Brooke

Hancock

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Monongalia

Ohio

Pleasants

Preston

Upshur

Wood

The season is from Oct. 25 through Nov. 14 in these counties:

Berkeley

Grant

Greenbrier

Hampshire

Hardy

Mineral

Monroe

Morgan

Nicholas

Pendleton

Pocahontas

Randolph

Tucker

Webster

Preliminary estimates said that the growth of hard and soft masts is above average which could make finding a bird more difficult.

“The bottom line is birds may be hard to find this year because good mast conditions allow them to be pretty much anywhere,” Peters said.

During the fall season, hunters can only take one bird of either sex using a bow, crossbow or gun. Hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset, and the use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.

For more information and details for specific counties, refer to the 2021-22 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, which is available at WVDNR district offices, WVDNR license agents and online at wvdnr.gov.