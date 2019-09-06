West Virginia woman charged after animal control finds remains of puppy

"The dog was in terrible condition, and then we found the other one's remains."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Berkeley County woman was charged with animal cruelty after a pitbull terrier covered in excrements and the remains of another puppy were discovered at her home.

Danessa Redman, 24, is being charged with two felony counts following an investigation in July.

Berkeley County Animal Control officers received a report that witnesses saw a severely emaciated dog, later on identified as Cash. Cash weighed only 36 pounds. According to court records, the deceased puppy known as Cocoa was approximately eight-weeks-old.

“I had a couple witnesses state that there was another dog inside the residence, and I was so confused but then they explained that there’s a puppy inside too.” said Berkeley County Animal Control Officer Nicholette High. “I had gotten down in the crate and noticed a smaller harness in the crate cause Cash had on a harness as well and when I flipped the water bowl, the rest of the remains of the deceased puppy were under the water bowl.”

Redman is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing later in September.