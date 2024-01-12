(WTRF) — A West Virginia worker is on the road to recovery after getting shot with a tranquilizer gun while working with an elk.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his State of the State Address that 40 more elk are on the way to Mountain State but an incident happened where a young employee shot himself in the leg with a tranquilizer gun.

“Now that’s not a good day. Because, because the elk is a 500 pound animal and you just took a tranquilizer dart for a 500 pound animal and you may weigh 150 pounds. Not a good day at all, said Governor Justice.

The Governor said the young employee was sent to Nashville for proper care.

During his media briefing on Friday, Governor Justice and the Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Brett McMillion provided an update to the young employee.

“We had a little bit of a snafu,” McMillion said. “The good news is, and we’re still praying for him, it was really touch and go, that’s a really serious mixture of tranquilizers that’s in that mix. It was reported to me from the family that the ventilator tube was removed and we are really hoping he gets to come back to West Virginia today.”

McMillion said he will provide an update once he has more.

The name of the worker has not been released at this time.

The 40 elk will be introduced to the state’s growing herd in 2024 and create a visitors center and observation tower in Logan County to help tourists and wildlife enthusiasts see these majestic animals in a natural setting.

McMillion hopes he can grow the program and continue the elk population.