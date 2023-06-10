CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Knights of the Golden Horseshoe Society will welcome eighth graders from across West Virginia at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on June 13 for its 307th anniversary.

226 eighth graders, as part of the 2023 Golden Horseshoe Knighting Ceremony, will be divided into three separate ceremonies.

Starting at 9 a.m., the first ceremony will include students from: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne and Wirt.

Starting at 11 a.m., the second ceremony will include students from: Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wood, Wyoming and West Virginia Public Charter Schools.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., the third ceremony will include students from: Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Tucker and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The proceedings will also feature the winning knighting bench design from Cabell County Career Technology Center students Austin Morrison and Marin Wickline.

More information about the ceremony and the complete list of the 2023 winners can be found on the West Virginia Department of Education website.