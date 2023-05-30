West Virginian musician, Philip Bowen, will perform on America’s Got Talent on May 30. (NBC photo)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s own is set to compete on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Philip Bowen is a musician living in Brownstown, Michigan, though he is originally from Montgomery, West Virginia. He will be playing the fiddle for thousands to see on NBC, starting at 8 p.m., May 30. Although, it won’t be Bowen’s first time in the spotlight.

Bowen has performed at various venues, such as The Bluebird Café and NPR’s Mountain Stage, while earning accolades from Whiskey Riff, Yahoo, PopMatters and Atwood Magazine.

He has also gathered more than 8 million likes and 1 million followers on TikTok and more than 40 thousand subscribers on YouTube. His debut album, “Old Kanawha,” is set to release on August 18, 2023.

“Phil is a fantastic representative of Almost Heaven, and we’re wholeheartedly cheering him on. Keep making your home proud,” said Justice in a Facebook post. So if you want to join Governor Jim Justice in showing your support, be sure to tune in on WBOY NBC.