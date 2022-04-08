CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Song Contest is a singing battle of the states, and the West Virginia representative is set to compete on Monday.

On the NBC show, singers from each of the 50 states and five territories compete with their own music to win the county’s vote for Best Original Song. The show is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

(Courtesy: NBC)

Monday marks the fourth week of the eight-week show, and the episode will feature Alexis Cunningham, who is from Huntington, West Virginia. Alexis is a born and raised West Virginian who currently resides in Collegeville, Pa. She will perform her original song, “Working on a Miracle”, live on Monday.

Alexis Cunningham (Courtesy: NBC)

You can watch her live performance at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11 on WBOY NBC.

Alexis got her start in music by making YouTube videos out of her West Virginia home with her acoustic guitar. She signed her first development deal at age 19 and recorded her first EP at age 23.

During her music career so far, she has recorded a folk album and did a tour in Sweden. She also wrote for and performed in a punk/pop band, “The Sugar Pops”, in Philadelphia. Now, she has transitioned to indie/pop/rock and her new album “Mistermarch” is set to release in 2022.

If you want to hear some of Alexis’ music and read more about her journey, visit her website here. You can also keep up with Alexis’ journey by following her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Other states competing on Monday are Washington, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Arizona, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., Utah, Georgia and Nevada.