West Virginians can now apply for heating bill assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

Applications can be submitted until the close of business on Monday, Jan. 31, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $2,005 2 $2,621 3 $3,238 4 $3,855 5 $4,472 6 $5,088 7 $5,204 8 $5,583 9 $6,150 10 $6,718 Maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022

If a household has more than 10 people, $567 should be added to the Gross Monthly Income Limit for each additional person to see if that household qualifies. Some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP, including Social Security and Veterans income.

Applications are available online here or at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found here or by calling 304-352-4431.