CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — What better way to spend West Virginia’s birthday than going ATV riding for free on some of the world’s best off-roading trail systems?

Hatfield-McCoy Trails is letting residents of the state ride for free on West Virginia Day, which is Tuesday, June 20.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of WV,” Marketing Consultant, Chris Zeto said in a press release. “We want you to venture outside, explore the mountains, visit an ATV-friendly town and have some fun!”

According to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails website, the passes are valid on the following trailheads and facilities:

Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Warrior Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free passes will only be available at Hatfield McCoy trailhead locations, the Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitor Center, the release said. To get the pass, West Virginians must have a state-issued driver’s license or ID. All riders must have a permit and follow all trail regulations.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have offered free trail passes for residents on West Virginia Day for several years.