West Virginians each drank 780 alcoholic drinks in 2020, study reveals

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – DrugAbuse.com, a provider of substance abuse treatment resources, conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers (aged 21+), and found that, overall, the average West Virginian consumed 780 “standard size” drinks in 2020.

The 780 equates to 15 drinks per week. This was below the national average of 17 standard size drinks per week, but the figure exceeds the CDC defined ‘heavy drinking’ amount of 14 drinks per week for men and seven per week for women.

During the pandemic, one in four adults admitted to having drank more during the lockdown, due to it being cheaper than a night out.

Broken down across the country, Alaskans consumed the most with an average of 27 standard drinks per week during lockdown. Comparatively, residents in Hawaii and New Hampshire had just 10 drinks per week, the lowest figures across the US.

Nationally, it was found that the average man consumed just slightly more (17 drinks per week) than the average woman (16 drinks per week).

As a result of one too many cocktails far too many times, the average drinker spent 112 hours hungover during the pandemic, the study said.

A separate survey by American Addiction Centers found that 1 in 5 people unemployed due to the pandemic said they turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism during lockdown.