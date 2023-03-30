ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians have a chance to make and donate Endlessly Wild and Wonderful handmade ornaments that will be featured on the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The Monongahela National Forest was selected as the national forest to provide the Capitol Christmas Tree for 2023. Each year, the residents of the state providing the tree are asked to decorate it with ornaments that represent their state.

According to a press release from the United States Forest Service, the tree needs approximately 3,000 large ornaments that are brightly colored and weatherproof to withstand wind, rain and snow, as well as about 9,000 smaller ornaments that are lightweight and colorful that will be put on indoor trees.

The USFS said sharp materials that would pose a danger to people decorating the trees or could cut or nick tree lighting wires should not be used, and ornaments may not include commercial logos or be divisive or offensive. More guidelines about how to make the ornaments can be found here.

Ornaments need to be sent in by Sept. 1, 2023. The USFS said you can mail them to U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, 200 Sycamore Street, Elkins WV 26241, or drop them off at any Monongahela National Forest office. Click here to see a list of locations.

Once sent, ornaments can not be returned, according to the release.