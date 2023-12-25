CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Travelling for the holidays can be a stressful time with things like traffic, packed airports and hazardous weather, and new data is saying that West Virginians hate traveling during the holidays the most.

According to geotagged data from X, formerly known as Twitter, West Virginians made posts with phrases like “I hate traveling for the holidays” or “I hate airports around Christmas” the most out of any other state in the U.S.

The data for this was taken from 350,000 posts on X that mentioned phrases like those above, as well as any post mentioning things like “travel,” flying” and “airlines” that also featured negative words like “sucks,” “horrible” and “awful.”

The top 10 states that hate holiday travel the most are as follows:

West Virginia Kentucky Virginia Mississippi New Jersey Ohio Arkansas Utah Indiana Pennsylvania

This data was compiled by travel site wearecitybred.com, which used trend software and the Twitter API to gather it. You can find a full map below.