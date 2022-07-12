CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program continues to financially aid residents with late mortgages, past-due utilities, property taxes, homeowners insurance and other housing costs.

Who qualifies?

Homeowners could receive program assistance if they have been financially affected by COVID-19 and meet other qualifications. Applicants without a mortgage may also qualify for aid with other housing costs.

Further qualifications to be eligible for the Homeowner Rescue Program include:

Applicants must currently own and occupy a property as their primary residence.

The property must be in West Virginia.

Household income cannot be higher than 150% of the Area Median Income or 100% of the U.S. median income, whichever is greater. To view AMI limits for each county, click here.

Homeowners must have experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, including difficulties before that date but continued beyond it due to COVID-19. These hardships include job loss, reduction in household income, healthcare costs, or other financial problems related to COVID-19.

Since the launch of the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program in March 2020, about $3 million in federal emergency funds have gone to nearly 800 eligible residents affected by COVID-19. While much of that money went to late mortgages, over $1.4 million paid for past-due utilities, taxes and insurance bills.

The county assessor and many insurance providers and utility providers do not provide assistance for housing costs. This leaves some West Virginia homeowners behind in those payments, struggling to catch up, says Jessica Greathouse, Special Programs Manager for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, overseeing the Homeowners Rescue Program.

“This program is designed to help people stay in and keep their homes,” Greathouse says. ” … This program can help homeowners catch up on their power and other important utilities like water, gas, and sewer, as well as other eligible housing costs.”

Beyond financial assistance, the program provides free, professional housing counseling that can help people solve money problems connected to homeownership.

For information, visit the website for the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program or call 1-844-542-0035.

Information about application status, documents required to apply, and frequently asked questions can be found on the program’s website.