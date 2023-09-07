CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ever hear your older relative complaining that kids these days are always on their phones? Now you can tell them “not in West Virginia.”

According to a recent study conducted by Amerisleep, West Virginians spend the least time on their cell phones, although the methodology does leave some gaps.

The study is based on Google search data for cellphone related problems, such as “phone charging slowly,” “phone glitching” and “iPhone screen black.” So, either West Virginians are spending less time on their phones, having fewer phone problems, or complaining about them the least.

Study results said that per 100,000 people, West Virginia only made 41% the number of searches at the most cellphone-addicted state, Nevada.

According to the study, Nevada, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and Texas spend the most time on their phones. And West Virginia, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Montana and Iowa spends the least time on their phones.