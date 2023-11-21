CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several West Virginians will make appearances in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade will broadcast live on WBOY NBC from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Nov. 23. Here are some people from north central West Virginia to watch for.

Local Band Directors

Philip Barbour High School’s band director Victor Iapalucci and Lincoln Middle School band director Shaylyn Dabbs in their Band Directors Marching Band uniforms

Philip Barbour High School’s band director Victor Iapalucci will be playing the saxophone in the Band Directors Marching Band in the parade along with the Lincoln Middle School band director Shaylyn Dabbs who will be playing the clarinet.

Saluting America’s Band Directors is an organization that seeks to show appreciation for band directors across the country. The parade lineup on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade website has the Band Directors Marching Band listed 11th out of the 11 bands that are performing.

According to the Philip Barbour band’s Facebook page, if you want to look for Iapalucci, he will be standing on the righthand star point during the band’s performance in Herald Square.

University High School Student

Gabrielle Chico, who is performing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band (Courtesy: Sheila Chico)

Gabrielle Chico, a senior at University High School in Morgantown, will march with the 2023 Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which is comprised of the best high school musicians and performers in the country. She is one of only 40 color guard flaggers and dancers in the group and one of only 12 who was selected from this year’s application pool.

Gabrielle’s mom Sheila Chico told 12 News that Gabrielle submitted and application and audition video on YouTube and was then selected to be in the band. On the lineup, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band is listed fifth of the 11 bands that will perform in the parade.

Morgantown High School Student

Maddie Carver, a sophomore percussion student from Morgantown High School has also been selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a part of the Great American Marching Band.

Maddie Carver performs (Courtesy of Angela Carver)

12 News covered Carver’s selection earlier this year and you can read all about it here.

Clarksburg’s In Step

In Step dance group in Clarksburg preparing for its performance in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (WBOY image)

A total of 25 dancers from “In Step,” a dance studio in Clarksburg, will perform in the parade as part of the Spirit of America. Spirit of America Productions is a group of 13 to 18-year-old dancers and cheerleaders from schools, studios and all-star gyms across the country. The In Step team will perform specifically with the Spirit of America Dance Stars.

This is the second year that In Step has provided dancers to the Spirit, but all this year’s dancers are part of a new group. The dance team is spending the week in New York City before the performance on Thanksgiving.

The Spirit of America is listed on the lineup as the third performance group out of seven.

Next Year

Looking ahead to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, West Virginia University’s Pride of West Virginia marching band will be performing. The Pride made its first appearance at the parade in 2016 and was the only collegiate band in that year’s parade.