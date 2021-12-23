West Virginians to participate in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

MORGANTOWN/WEST UNION, W.Va. – Several West Virginians are preparing to participate in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Bobbie Conklin, Shaylyn Dabbs and Jennifer Sager applied in early 2021 to be in the parade.

Conklin will hold a banner and join her brother from the Ohio Belpre City Schools marching band. She is a Morgantown resident and is the Director of Business Development for Steptoe & Johnson.

“My brother and I are extremely close and we actually just lost our dad in November, so doing this together has a little bit of a different meaning now, but I have the easy job. All I have to do is carry a flag for five and a half miles.” Conklin continued, “I think it is a fantastic opportunity to do this as a family.”

Dabbs will be playing the clarinet and representing Doddridge County High School’s marching band. Dabbs is the only band director from West Virginia participating in the parade.

“I’m a little nervous obviously,” Dabbs said. “They sent music and there’s several videos that we had to watch and learn marching techniques and maneuvers and everything, so we have to memorize four pieces of music and so the process is a little rigorous especially at this time of year but it’s super exciting.”

Rose Parade in 2019 (Tournament of Roses YouTube)

She said it’s an opportunity of a lifetime and would love to take the Doddridge County High School marching band one day.

“Emotionally, it’ll be a chance that you’ll never have again. It’ll be super exciting and just, I can’t wait to experience it,” Dabbs said.

Jennifer Sager, the band director for Washington Irving Middle School in Clarksburg will also be featured and playing the clarinet in The Band Director’s Band at the parade.

You can look for them in the second hour of the parade on New Year’s Day. It will be on WBOY’s ABC and NCB stations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.