CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a personal letter urging the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services to remove the COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

In the Friday letter, he voiced support for a recent petition from 22 states that asked for the repeal of an interim rule mandating COVID vaccination as a condition of employment for healthcare workers under the CMS. When the CMS rule was put into effect, an estimated 2.4 million workers were not vaccinated. Morrisey said that the rule is “inconsistent with America’s liberty tradition and medical ethics.”

“Every American has a right to work and mandates like this do nothing but impede that right. Placing restrictions on an individual’s right to make informed decisions about whether to vaccinate for COVID-19 infringes upon their liberties and religious beliefs.”

As of Nov. 18, there are fewer than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, 126 West Virginia are hospitalized from the virus, and 56% of the state has been fully vaccinated, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“The costs from the mandate are crippling our healthcare system and not providing any real benefits to the American people,” the letter concluded. You can read it in full here.