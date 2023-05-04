CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Ahead of the Kentucky Derby this weekend, West Virginia’s favorite dog has some predictions.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice shared who his English bulldog Babydog thinks will take the top two slots on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

“Tap It Trice is a 5-1 favorite and Angel of Empire is an 8-1 favorite,” Justice said. “Babydog says Tap It Trice will finish second, and Angel of Empire will win the Kentucky Derby. I wouldn’t bet the world on Babydog’s prediction on the Kentucky Derby, but she’s pretty good at the Super Bowl.”

Babydog has made some pretty accurate predictions in the past – most notably, with her prediction for the 2021 Super Bowl, ringing true as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored exactly 31 points and beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year marks the 149th year for the famous horse race at Churchill Downs.