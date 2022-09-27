CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved ahead of schedule, meaning $16.5 million in FY22 and FY23 funding for the program is now available, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday.

West Virginia, as well as all other U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, had to develop an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which was established and funded by the Infrastructure Bill.

West Virginia released its NEVI plan last month. It prioritized placing high-powered chargers along the approximately 548 miles of Designated EV Corridors. It drew some criticism from those who felt the plan would benefit tourists, but not West Virginia residents.

Slide to see West Virginia’s current EV charging stations, represented by green dots (Per Department of Energy data from May 2022) compared to the new approximate proposed stations, represented by orange stars.

The FHWA estimates that West Virginia will receive an estimated $45,683,164 for electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years as a result of the NEVI Formula Program. That funding can be used for the following expenses, according to the FHWA: