CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — One of the leading religious figures in the State of West Virginia has officially retired.

Monday services were held at Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Charleston for retiring West Virginia Episcopal Bishop Michie Klusmeyer. Bishop Klusmeyer has held the statewide post for 21 years and has been an Episcopal priest for 42 years. He is probably best known in the state for helping organize an interfaith group that holds regular dialogues between Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders.

“It has been 21 years of a blessing, to get to know the great people of the State of West Virginia, beyond the Episcopal Church. But also to know the state, the beauty of the state, and to see the grace of God in everything… the Islamic community, the Jewish community, the Christian community, we all worship God. And we believe in a God of love, a God of forgiveness and a God who unites us together,” said Reverend Michie Klusmeyer, the retired Episcopal Bishop of West Virginia.

Bishop Klusmeyer will remain active in the Episcopal Diocese serving various ministries. Over the years he has been praised for his work in West Virginia flood relief efforts, fighting the opioid epidemic, and working to reduce racism. He will be succeeded by Bishop-elect Mark Stevenson.