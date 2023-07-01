GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — With the recent success of their latest Legend of Zelda title: Tears of the Kingdom, one has to wonder which character is their states favorite from the mystical series?

A brand-new study released by social poker platform Replay Poker reveals the most popular Legend of Zelda characters across each U.S state. Replay Poker’s research involved compiling a seed list of all Legend of Zelda characters and used Google search data to see which character each state was searching up the most.

West Virginia’s results came in at: Zelda taking the number one spot with an average of 714 monthly searches, followed by Link with 184 monthly searches and finally Sheik with 46 monthly searches. The study showed that Zelda is the overall number one search for all states with a total average of 176,474 searches across the U.S.

Princess Zelda is the main damsel in distress in most of the series’ games where the silent hero Link is set to save her. Link was the second most searched character from the series in the United States with 46,615 searches a month. Sheik was the third most searched character with an average of 10,688 searches. The list was rounded off with Tingle in 4th place and Navi the Fairy in 5th. Surprisingly the main antagonist, Ganondorf, did not make the list.

With Princess Zelda’s name in the title, and her embodiment of women-empowered wisdom, courage and power, it’s no surprise she takes the number one spot as the most searched Legend of Zelda character.