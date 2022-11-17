CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two recent studies have declared the most popular Thanksgiving foods in West Virginia, but their answers don’t quite line up.

A recent ranking by Scholaroo said that based on commerce trends this year, West Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving side is baked sweet potato. The ranking said that the rest of West Virginia’s top five were brussels sprouts, cornbread, mashed potatoes and corn casserole.

However, a survey by Crestline said that West Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving food is Hawaiian bread rolls. And despite sweet potatoes being the top food in the Scholaroo ranking, Crestline said that sweet potato casserole was the state’s least favorite Thanksgiving dish.

Nationwide, both rankings said that mashed potatoes are America’s favorite Thanksgiving food.

