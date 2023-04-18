CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has no shortage of fantastic restaurants, but not all of them get the recognition that they deserve.

12 News in Clarksburg asked our viewers what they think is the most underrated restaurant in the Mountain State and got some pretty good answers. These are the restaurants in West Virginia that deserve more recognition, according to you, our viewers. Answers were chosen based on which restaurants were commented the most on our Facebook post poll and which comments had the most reactions.

Dianne’s Restaurant in Belington

Like most good West Virginia diners, we had trouble finding information online about Dianne’s food. From what we could find, the Barbour County restaurant offers a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, dinners and platters. With a near-five-star rating on both Yelp and TripAdvisor, our viewers seem to have good taste. Dianne’s also posts daily specials on its Facebook page.

You can find Dianne’s Restaurant at 7447 Barbour County Hwy in Belington. Keep in mind that it is closed on Wednesdays and, according to our viewers, it does not accept credit card.

Parkette Family Restaurant in Clarksburg

One of Clarksburg’s many family-owned Italian restaurants, Parkette has been serving Harrison County since 1955 and was highly recommended by our viewers. It offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and dinners, including Italian favorites and its “famous” ribeye sandwich. It also posts daily specials to its Facebook page.

You can find Parkette at 2022 E Pike St. in Clarksburg. Keep in mind that Parkette is closed on Mondays. For more information or to see an online menu, click here.

El Gran Sabor in Elkins

El Gran offers authentic Venezuelan food in Randolph County. If cachapas (sweet corn pancakes), empanadas (fried white cornmeal pockets) or arepas (grilled white cornmeal pockets) aren’t your favorite, it also offers more common Mexican food options as well as sandwiches and salads… but you should definitely try the cachapas.

You can find El Gran Sabor at 413 Kerens Ave. in Elkins. To order online or see their extensive online menu, click here.

Thyme Bistro in Weston

“The Bistro” as it calls itself has “cozy, casual dining,” according to its Facebook page. Its menu has salads, sandwiches and higher-end entrees like “Potato Parmesan Encrusted Salmon” and “Ancho Coffee Rubbed Sirloin.” It also adds daily specials to its Facebook page. Both Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews agree with our viewers, giving it 4.5 stars.

You can find Thyme Bistro at 125 Main Ave. in Weston. It offers lunch and dinner throughout the week but is closed on Sundays, until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and for several hours in the mid-afternoon on weekdays.

Dutchman’s Daughter in White Hall

This family-owned business aims to maintain its “cozy, cottage-like environment” for locals and travelers alike. Because it is a small restaurant, it primarily offers take-out food. Most White Hall and Fairmont locals will recommend trying their daily specials, but Dutchman’s Daughter also has sandwiches, salads, soups, dinners and desserts. There is also a customer favorites section of the menu if you aren’t sure what to order.

You can find the Dutchman’s Daughter at 2795 White Hall Blvd. in White Hall. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily but is closed on Sundays. A full menu is available on the restaurant’s website.

FOP in Nutter Fort

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #78 restaurant in Harrison County was suggested many times by our viewers. Food options include “classic home-cooked style dishes” and range from pizza to breakfast foods to meatloaf dinners and everything in between. For deals like last week’s “steak sandwich Sunday,” make sure to follow the FOP on Facebook.

You can find the restaurant at 1422 Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mario’s Fishbowl in Morgantown

Mario’s Fishbowl Bar & Grill is considered a historic Morgantown restaurant. It currently has three locations in the Morgantown area: Fairmont Road in Westover and University Avenue and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown. Known for its “frosty fishbowls of beer” as well as chicken wings and sandwiches. For more details on the menu and individual locations, visit the Mario’s Fishbowl website.

704 Richwood Ave, Morgantown, WV – 304-292-2511

3117 University Ave, Morgantown, WV – 304-599-4309

688 Fairmont Rd, Westover, WV – 304-212-5378

Gourmet Cafe in Clarksburg

“Gourmet Catering and Restaurant provides all of your food service needs,” according to its Facebook page. The menu includes sandwiches, pasta, salads and dinners, and its services include eat-in, takeout, delivery and catering. According to the menu on its Facebook page, delivery from Glen Elk is free on orders over $25.

Gourmet Restaurant is open for lunch Monday to Thursday and lunch and dinner on Thursday and Friday. You can find it at 218 N 7th Street in Clarksburg (Glen Elk).