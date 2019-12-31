West Virginia’s top New Year’s resolutions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new year is just quickly approaching and some have started thinking about their resolutions to better themselves.

Whether it’s more time spent towards the kids, better money management or to take more opportunities as they come along, almost everyone has at least something they would like to accomplish in the New Year.

According to a survey completed by Offers.com, West Virginia’s top resolution is to exercise more throughout 2020, with travelling more coming in a close second.

The company surveyed more than 1,000 customers, via Google Surveys, to get their top resolution goals. The survey results showed than many purchases will be fitness-focused.

The simple question was, “what are your resolutions going into 2020?” Here are the top six answers.

Exercise more/lose weight – 36 percent

Save money- 27 percent

Travel – 18 percent

Get a new job/hobby – 8 percent

Find love – 7 percent

Make new friends – 4 percent

To view the full survey, interesting facts and other states’ answers, click here.