CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a release from the West Virginia Coal Association, West Virginia is the nation’s largest contributor of metallurgical coal, causing billions of dollars of economic activity in the steel industry nationwide every year.

Metallurgical coal or “met” coal is a certain grade of coal that is used to produce coke, an essential ingredient in the steel-making process, as opposed to thermal coal which is used for energy production. Met coal is rarer and more valuable than thermal coal and has fewer impurities.

Although West Virginia is the second highest producer of coal in the U.S.—producing 13.6% of America’s coal in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration—the state dominates in metallurgical coal production and accounted for nearly 63% of American production in 2019, according to a newly released study by the West Virginia Coal Association.

“This study showcases the incredible importance and the national reliance on West Virginia-produced met coal,” said Chris Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Coal Association. “Without the coal our miners produce right here in West Virginia our country would be forced to import this critical ingredient for making the steel that builds, defends, and supports America.”

The study also said that U.S. steel production that relies on West Virginia met coal supported 547,000 jobs and provided $40 million in labor income in the U.S.

Although southern West Virginia produces most of the state’s met coal, there are mines in Logan, Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming, Taylor, Barbour, and Randolph counties.

Some argue that burning metallurgical coal for steelmaking is too dirty and bad for the environment. However, others say that thermal coal is much worse than burning metallurgical coal, and argue that met coal is an essential ingredient in steel production that cannot be lost.

West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice said in a recent interview with 12 News that although he thinks the state needs to be open to coal alternatives, at this point, West Virginia is not capable of removing coal as a resource and export.