CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Halloween is getting closer every day, which means that if you’re someone who hands out candy, it’s almost time to start building your supply of candy for trick-or-treaters. Everyone has their own favorite candy, but which one has the best chance to please the most people?

According to candystore.com, an online bulk candy retailer, the most purchased candy nationally is Reese’s Cups followed by M&M’s and then Hot Tomales.

Source: CandyStore.com.

West Virginia’s most ordered candy in 2023 is the Hershey’s Mini Bars variety bag, which includes Hershey’s chocolate bars, Krackel bars and Mr. Goodbars. According to sales data from candystore.com, West Virginians have ordered almost 20 tons of Hershey’s Mini Bars, unseating last year’s favorite candy, Blow Pops.

West Virginia’s second and third most ordered candy was Blow Pops followed by Hot Tamales.

Out of all 50 states, only Utah has candy corn as its number-one candy, and a survey on candystore.com showed that 44% of respondents said they hate candy corn.

StateTop CandyPounds2nd PlacePounds3rd PlacePounds
ALSkittles109,445Starburst104,204Hershey’s Mini Bars95,449
AKTwix5,017Sour Patch Kids4,821Milky Way4,057
AZHershey Kisses802,972Hot Tamales793,426Snickers732,572
ARButterfinger210,250Jolly Ranchers204,436M&M’s106,136
CAM&M’s1,616,992Reese’s Cups1,204,345Skittles1,006,133
COMilky Way126,121Hershey Kisses121,947Twix105,467
CTAlmond Joy3,056Milky Way2,424M&M’s2,058
DESour Patch Kids20,704Skittles17,124Life Savers11,608
FLReese’s Cups667,727Skittles603,845Hot Tamales512,455
GAJolly Ranchers142,298Swedish Fish116,435Reese’s Cups94,186
HIHershey’s Mini Bars27,909Skittles26,362Butterfinger22,477
IDSnickers87,183Starburst67,016Candy Corn43,822
ILSour Patch Kids167,151Kit Kat139,777Starburst124,018
INStarburst94,582Hot Tamales94,397Jolly Ranchers74,457
IAReese’s Cups67,426M&M’s62,579Hershey’s Mini Bars53,523
KSM&M’s259,750Sour Patch Kids214,779Reese’s Cups192,084
KYReese’s Cups69,453Hot Tamales57,196Swedish Fish39,808
LALemonheads113,866Reese’s Cups111,829Blow Pops92,857
MESour Patch Kids58,757Candy Corn30,675Starburst24,282
MDHershey Kisses38,119Hershey’s Mini Bars36,857Reese’s Cups28,976
MAButterfinger71,023Sour Patch Kids70,726Dubble Bubble Gum50,679
MIStarburst113,171Candy Corn109,222Butterfinger100,728
MNHot Tamales180,352Tootsie Pops174,336Skittles148,584
MS3 Musketeers94,771Snickers92,135Butterfinger84,538
MOAlmond Joy46,068Milky Way42,444Hot Tamales40,012
MTTwix30,700M&M’s29,880Dubble Bubble Gum24,301
NESour Patch Kids92,845Salt Water Taffy84,878Twix43,430
NVHershey’s Mini Bars297,647Hot Tamales281,386Hershey Kisses222,785
NHReese’s Cups71,252M&M’s62,777Starburst41,568
NJTootsie Pops148,870M&M’s145,453Skittles145,295
NMHot Tamales83,731Candy Corn72,286Hershey’s Mini Bars63,777
NYSour Patch Kids171,380Hot Tamales134,988Candy Corn82,152
NCM&M’s99,163Reese’s Cups86,055Hershey’s Mini Bars80,871
NDHot Tamales61,901Candy Corn61,271Jolly Ranchers48,377
OHBlow Pops171,607M&M’s159,547Starburst149,207
OKSkittles20,841Dubble Bubble Gum19,396Snickers14,174
ORM&M’s89,130Reese’s Cups73,107Candy Corn64,906
PAHershey’s Mini Bars248,944M&M’s233,074Skittles205,578
RIM&M’s15,609Twix14,415Candy Corn12,090
SCSkittles114,685Butterfinger106,285Candy Corn88,895
SDStarburst23,003Jolly Ranchers22,166Candy Corn16,373
TNTootsie Pops58,430Salt Water Taffy52,861Skittles43,495
TXSour Patch Kids947,426Reese’s Cups908,876Starburst904,815
UTCandy Corn414,446Tootsie Pops331,220M&M’s248,911
VTM&M’s37,694Skittles29,506Milky Way20,683
VAButterfinger157,463M&M’s156,838Hot Tamales95,322
DCM&M’s25,631Tootsie Pops22,159Blow Pops20,649
WATootsie Pops171,604Salt Water Taffy124,839M&M’s117,330
WVHershey’s Mini Bars39,978Blow Pops36,788Hot Tamales31,846
WIButterfinger106,928Hot Tamales104,263Starburst91,771
WYReese’s Cups24,522Salt Water Taffy22,992Dubble Bubble Gum19,228
The most ordered Halloween candies on candystore.com in each state. (Data from candystore.com)