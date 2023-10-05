CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Halloween is getting closer every day, which means that if you’re someone who hands out candy, it’s almost time to start building your supply of candy for trick-or-treaters. Everyone has their own favorite candy, but which one has the best chance to please the most people?

According to candystore.com, an online bulk candy retailer, the most purchased candy nationally is Reese’s Cups followed by M&M’s and then Hot Tomales.

West Virginia’s most ordered candy in 2023 is the Hershey’s Mini Bars variety bag, which includes Hershey’s chocolate bars, Krackel bars and Mr. Goodbars. According to sales data from candystore.com, West Virginians have ordered almost 20 tons of Hershey’s Mini Bars, unseating last year’s favorite candy, Blow Pops.

West Virginia’s second and third most ordered candy was Blow Pops followed by Hot Tamales.

Out of all 50 states, only Utah has candy corn as its number-one candy, and a survey on candystore.com showed that 44% of respondents said they hate candy corn.