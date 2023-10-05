CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Halloween is getting closer every day, which means that if you’re someone who hands out candy, it’s almost time to start building your supply of candy for trick-or-treaters. Everyone has their own favorite candy, but which one has the best chance to please the most people?
According to candystore.com, an online bulk candy retailer, the most purchased candy nationally is Reese’s Cups followed by M&M’s and then Hot Tomales.
West Virginia’s most ordered candy in 2023 is the Hershey’s Mini Bars variety bag, which includes Hershey’s chocolate bars, Krackel bars and Mr. Goodbars. According to sales data from candystore.com, West Virginians have ordered almost 20 tons of Hershey’s Mini Bars, unseating last year’s favorite candy, Blow Pops.
West Virginia’s second and third most ordered candy was Blow Pops followed by Hot Tamales.
Out of all 50 states, only Utah has candy corn as its number-one candy, and a survey on candystore.com showed that 44% of respondents said they hate candy corn.
|State
|Top Candy
|Pounds
|2nd Place
|Pounds
|3rd Place
|Pounds
|AL
|Skittles
|109,445
|Starburst
|104,204
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|95,449
|AK
|Twix
|5,017
|Sour Patch Kids
|4,821
|Milky Way
|4,057
|AZ
|Hershey Kisses
|802,972
|Hot Tamales
|793,426
|Snickers
|732,572
|AR
|Butterfinger
|210,250
|Jolly Ranchers
|204,436
|M&M’s
|106,136
|CA
|M&M’s
|1,616,992
|Reese’s Cups
|1,204,345
|Skittles
|1,006,133
|CO
|Milky Way
|126,121
|Hershey Kisses
|121,947
|Twix
|105,467
|CT
|Almond Joy
|3,056
|Milky Way
|2,424
|M&M’s
|2,058
|DE
|Sour Patch Kids
|20,704
|Skittles
|17,124
|Life Savers
|11,608
|FL
|Reese’s Cups
|667,727
|Skittles
|603,845
|Hot Tamales
|512,455
|GA
|Jolly Ranchers
|142,298
|Swedish Fish
|116,435
|Reese’s Cups
|94,186
|HI
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|27,909
|Skittles
|26,362
|Butterfinger
|22,477
|ID
|Snickers
|87,183
|Starburst
|67,016
|Candy Corn
|43,822
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|167,151
|Kit Kat
|139,777
|Starburst
|124,018
|IN
|Starburst
|94,582
|Hot Tamales
|94,397
|Jolly Ranchers
|74,457
|IA
|Reese’s Cups
|67,426
|M&M’s
|62,579
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|53,523
|KS
|M&M’s
|259,750
|Sour Patch Kids
|214,779
|Reese’s Cups
|192,084
|KY
|Reese’s Cups
|69,453
|Hot Tamales
|57,196
|Swedish Fish
|39,808
|LA
|Lemonheads
|113,866
|Reese’s Cups
|111,829
|Blow Pops
|92,857
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|58,757
|Candy Corn
|30,675
|Starburst
|24,282
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|38,119
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|36,857
|Reese’s Cups
|28,976
|MA
|Butterfinger
|71,023
|Sour Patch Kids
|70,726
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|50,679
|MI
|Starburst
|113,171
|Candy Corn
|109,222
|Butterfinger
|100,728
|MN
|Hot Tamales
|180,352
|Tootsie Pops
|174,336
|Skittles
|148,584
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|94,771
|Snickers
|92,135
|Butterfinger
|84,538
|MO
|Almond Joy
|46,068
|Milky Way
|42,444
|Hot Tamales
|40,012
|MT
|Twix
|30,700
|M&M’s
|29,880
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|24,301
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|92,845
|Salt Water Taffy
|84,878
|Twix
|43,430
|NV
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|297,647
|Hot Tamales
|281,386
|Hershey Kisses
|222,785
|NH
|Reese’s Cups
|71,252
|M&M’s
|62,777
|Starburst
|41,568
|NJ
|Tootsie Pops
|148,870
|M&M’s
|145,453
|Skittles
|145,295
|NM
|Hot Tamales
|83,731
|Candy Corn
|72,286
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|63,777
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|171,380
|Hot Tamales
|134,988
|Candy Corn
|82,152
|NC
|M&M’s
|99,163
|Reese’s Cups
|86,055
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|80,871
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|61,901
|Candy Corn
|61,271
|Jolly Ranchers
|48,377
|OH
|Blow Pops
|171,607
|M&M’s
|159,547
|Starburst
|149,207
|OK
|Skittles
|20,841
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|19,396
|Snickers
|14,174
|OR
|M&M’s
|89,130
|Reese’s Cups
|73,107
|Candy Corn
|64,906
|PA
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|248,944
|M&M’s
|233,074
|Skittles
|205,578
|RI
|M&M’s
|15,609
|Twix
|14,415
|Candy Corn
|12,090
|SC
|Skittles
|114,685
|Butterfinger
|106,285
|Candy Corn
|88,895
|SD
|Starburst
|23,003
|Jolly Ranchers
|22,166
|Candy Corn
|16,373
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|58,430
|Salt Water Taffy
|52,861
|Skittles
|43,495
|TX
|Sour Patch Kids
|947,426
|Reese’s Cups
|908,876
|Starburst
|904,815
|UT
|Candy Corn
|414,446
|Tootsie Pops
|331,220
|M&M’s
|248,911
|VT
|M&M’s
|37,694
|Skittles
|29,506
|Milky Way
|20,683
|VA
|Butterfinger
|157,463
|M&M’s
|156,838
|Hot Tamales
|95,322
|DC
|M&M’s
|25,631
|Tootsie Pops
|22,159
|Blow Pops
|20,649
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|171,604
|Salt Water Taffy
|124,839
|M&M’s
|117,330
|WV
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|39,978
|Blow Pops
|36,788
|Hot Tamales
|31,846
|WI
|Butterfinger
|106,928
|Hot Tamales
|104,263
|Starburst
|91,771
|WY
|Reese’s Cups
|24,522
|Salt Water Taffy
|22,992
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|19,228