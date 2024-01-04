CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and 2023 Time’s Person of the Year Taylor Swift has released a total of 10 studio albums, four live albums and four album re-releases over her career, and October 2024 will mark 18 years since the release of her debut album. But which of the pop sensation’s albums is West Virginia’s favorite?

To determine which of Swift’s albums are the most popular throughout the United States, social casino games website Vegas Gems conducted a new study by analyzing 120 keywords relating to all of her albums, including the (Taylor’s Version) albums. To learn which is the most popular, they looked at the monthly search volume of those keywords in each state.

The study found that the Taylor Swift album West Virginians searched for online the most was “reputation.” The pop star’s sixth album was released on Nov. 10, 2017, and features tracks such as “Look What You Made Me Do,” “… Ready for It?” “Getaway Car” and “Delicate.”

“Reputation” was the last album Swift recorded with Big Machine Records and is one of the final two of those six albums that have not been re-released as a (Taylor’s Version) album. The other still awaiting possible re-release is her debut album “Taylor Swift,” released in October 2006.

West Virginia was far from alone in its love for “reputation,” according to the study. The album took the national crown in a landslide, ranking as the number one album in each state. Nationally, “reputation” had a search volume of 324,334.2 searches per month. Vegas Gems speculates that this could be due to anticipation of a possible (Taylor’s Version) release of the album.

At the national level, “1989” came in second with 205,940 searches per month; “Lover” followed at third with 177,589.2 searches per month; “Midnights,” Swift’s newest original album, came in fourth with 160,209.2 searches per month, and “Speak Now” rounded out the top five with 131,579.2 searches per month.

West Virginia kept in tune with the national rankings for “1989,” “Lover,” and “Midnights” as those albums ranked second through fourth for Mountain State Swifties. West Virginia diverged from the trend for its fifth-favorite album, however, showing more love for “folklore,” Swift’s eighth album, which released in July 2020.

According to another recent study, this one by by casinos.com, Swift is also the most popular artist in West Virginia, followed by Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Drake and Beyoncé.