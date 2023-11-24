GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is always the feast filled with every delicious food you can think of, but what happens when you have all of that food to eat two days in a row?

With so much food to feed the entire family, there are bound to be leftovers to pick at over the days that follow the food-filled holiday. But, what is the piece of leftover food that gets eaten first? More specifically, what is the favorite leftover of West Virginians?

A team at BetOhio.com carried out a survey across the entire United States to see which Thanksgiving leftover is each state’s favorite.

In the Mountain State, delicious and delicate mashed potatoes took the top spot with 70 percent of first-place votes, closely followed by turkey at 67 percent of the votes and stuffing with 66 percent.

The first dessert on the list, pumpkin pie, took fourth place with 57 percent. Gravy took fifth place at 47 percent, rounding out the top 5 with more of a compliment than an actual dish.

Other notable leftover placements included apple pie at #7, casserole dishes at #8, ham at #9, green beans at #11, bread at #12 and deviled eggs at #13.

Below you can find the nation’s average results, courtesy of BetOhio.

The study was done by surveying 3,000 Americans over the age of 21 from across all 50 states.